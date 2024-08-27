New Release of the Week: Oasis - Definitely Maybe (30th Anniversary)
In the week when the band have announced their long-rumoured reunion, they’re also reissuing what for many is still their crowning achievement.
It’s hard to quantify the impact this album had on the UK’s musical landscape upon its release, placing loud rock guitars and ‘lad culture’ at the forefront of the indie scene and sweeping away much of what had come before it.
The fastest-ever selling debut in the UK on release, ‘Definitely Maybe’ marked the point when Oasis became a cultural phenomenon, thanks to classic singles such as ‘Supersonic’, ‘Live Forever’ and ‘Cigarettes and Alcohol’.
Having sold over 6.9 million copies globally, it also sits as the second-most-streamed album of the 90s (beaten only by follow-up ‘What’s The Story Morning Glory?’).
Formats released to celebrate the landmark anniversary include a limited edition deluxe 4LP set featuring the previously unreleased and discarded original recording session from Monnow Valley, along with outtakes from Sawmills Studios.
Sound Pick: Various - Katie Puckrick Presents A Yacht Rock Odyssey
‘A Yacht Rock Odyssey’ has been curated by TV and radio broadcaster and newspaper columnist, Katie Puckrik.
It contains our separate musical voyages of discovery that are the epitome of cool sophistication, with smooth grooves polished to perfection by session musicians and producers at their creative peak.
As Katie’s intro to the genre draws you in, each of the tracks has been annotated to provide background.
For this connoisseurs’ collection, Katie has gathered 24 - on vinyl, at least - of the smartest, deepest cuts in the Yacht canon, along with classic tracks from the supremos of smooth.
In compiling this set, her choices reflect compatibility of vibes, a musical kinship across the era, and a whiff of adults-only ennui.
The featured albums are available from Sound Records which can be found in Wellington Street, Douglas.