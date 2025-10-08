Paul Thomas Anderson is one of the most accomplished and extraordinary film directors of all time, with a golden CV featuring works such as ‘There Will Be Blood’, ‘Phantom Thread’ and ‘Boogie Nights’.
In a period where some of the most revered directors are producing some of their best work in the later stages of their careers (e.g. Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’), Anderson has arguably released his own magnum opus.
‘One Battle After Another’ is an exhilarating, breathless and downright hilarious movie which features seasoned Hollywood icons operating at a similar level to new, up-and-coming stars.
The story follows washed-up revolutionary Bob (Leonardo DiCaprio), who exists in a state of stoned paranoia, surviving off-grid with his spirited, self-reliant daughter, Willa (the fantastic Chase Infiniti).
When his evil nemesis (Sean Penn) resurfaces after 16 years and Willa goes missing, the former radical scrambles to find her, with the two of them battling against the consequences of Bob’s past.
Anderson’s main focus is made clear from the very beginning; this film is about opposition to oppression, particularly in the form of immigration.
The entire plot is based around the fierce and strong nature of revolution, something which is brave to tackle in the current political climate in America.
Anderson doesn’t hold any punches - some of the opening sequences are electric. You are immediately thrust into a world of violence, and its frenetic nature sets the tone for the remaining two hours.
The father-daughter dynamic is great to watch. While DiCaprio’s performance is mostly comedic as a revolutionary-turned-stoner, there are genuine moments of sincerity and concern towards his daughter, with DiCaprio showing us the range which we are now so accustomed to.
However, the standout performer is Sean Penn, who is the nailed on recipient of Best Supporting Actor at next year’s Academy Awards.
Penn is as chilling as he is funny. It’s a proper showing of pure evil mixed in with insecurity and toxic masculinity. He steals every scene that he’s in, and some of his one-liners are genuinely hilarious.
The humour is something that took me by surprise. I was expecting non-stop action and a gripping plot, along the lines of a typical action film. I got that, but I also got one of the funniest films I’ve seen in a long time.
There is a sequence featuring DiCaprio on the phone to the revolutionaries which left me in stitches. Benecio Del Toro’s character, while vital to the plot, also gives us two or three moments of pure hilarity.
It is also worth noting that, without spoiling anything, there is a car chase scene towards the end which had me on the edge of my seat.
It was the scene of the year within what I consider to be THE film of the year. It’s relentless, funny and unforgettable - Anderson’s best work to date.
There will be one final showing of One Battle After Another at the Palace Cinema in Douglas on Thursday, October 9 at 7pm.