A young entrepreneur from Douglas is preparing to unveil an ambitious new creative venture blending advanced technology with traditional Manx folklore.
Thirteen-year-old Scott Reid, who has spent the past few years developing his own 3D printing business, is launching a new project called ‘Journey of Triskelion’ on Thursday, April 30 at 5.30pm at Launchpad’s event space in Hillary House.
The collection features a series of 3D-printed products inspired by the myths and legends of the Isle of Man, including iconic figures such as the Moddey Dhoo and the Manx cat, reimagined for a modern audience using industrial-grade design and printing technology.
The launch event will include a live demonstration of the 3D printing process, the first public reveal of the full product series, and a question-and-answer session with attendees, alongside networking opportunities and refreshments.
In addition to showcasing his work, Scott has pledged to donate 20% of all proceeds to charity, aiming to give back to the community as part of his growing enterprise.
Ahead of the event, Scott, who attends St Ninian’s High School in Douglas, spoke about how his business began.
When he was nine years old, he fundraised for Code Club, where he saw a 3D printer for the first time and was immediately inspired by the possibilities it offered.
He saved up to buy his own 3D printer, but it initially failed to work properly. After fixing it, it worked for a short time before breaking again. Despite the setback, he remained determined.
He later saved again and bought another 3D printer, which worked successfully and allowed him to continue developing his skills and confidence in the technology.
The idea for the product series came from time spent with Launchpad, a business that supports people developing new ideas.
He said: ‘Launchpad helped me with market research, and I discovered a gap in the market: an Isle of Man collectibles series.
‘I began thinking about how I could encourage people to purchase these Isle of Man-based mythical creatures. Then it clicked - I could create a story in which the triskelion journeys across the Isle of Man, encountering myths that come to life.’
Scott said he has learned a great deal since setting up his business, including how to turn a hobby into something profitable, carry out market research, reduce production costs, and overcome setbacks.
He added: ‘After I bought my second 3D printer, I started selling 3D-printed objects and fidgets in my mum’s cafe (Coffee Corner on Finch Road, Douglas).
‘Many of her customers bought these items from my growing business.
‘During school holidays, I would be there with my 3D printer, showing people how it worked and offering print-on-demand services. I really enjoyed speaking to customers and received a lot of encouragement and inspiration.’
Further details about the venture are available online, with tickets for the launch event also accessible for those wishing to attend.