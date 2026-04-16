One island resident is set to celebrate a special milestone birthday to be proud of.
Vera’s birthday celebrations are set to kick off in the afternoon - with cake to follow shortly after.
Vera will also be surprised with birthday messages from both the Lord of Mann King Charles and the Lieutenant Governor of the Isle of Man His Excellency Sir John Lorimer.
Born in Oldham, Vera moved to the island 10 years ago to be closer to her family after her late husband David passed away.
All of her remaining relatives now live on the Isle of Man.
Family members told the Courier that Vera has Alzheimer’s and as a result, will likely not understand it is her birthday and may not be aware of the milestone she has reached.
She is the mother of two daughters, Rose and Jennifer.
Rose moved to the Isle of Man in 1990 with her husband Carl Wild, with Jennifer following a few years later.
Vera’s career saw her work as a tailoress for a short period, where she completed an apprenticeship.
That education served her well and she went on to work for many years in the bespoke garment trade, creating custom clothing for individual clients.
This involved careful craftsmanship and multiple fittings to ensure that the clothing items she worked on fit perfectly.
After this, Vera left work to raise her two daughters, Rose and Jennifer.
She later rejoined the workforce, working in the civil service in the UK until she reached retirement.