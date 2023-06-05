Each month, James Franklin, online and educational resources officer at Culture Vannin, looks at a particular place in the island and gives a guide to some of its folklore.
As July approaches, many will be thinking of a trip up South Barrule on the eve of Tynwald Day. For good reason!
South Barrule is the home of Manannan, the island’s great protector and God. He once had a great castle on the top of the hill, from which he would send out his mist to protect the island from invaders.
All he asked for in return from the Manx people for living on his land was a bundle of rushes to be taken up to him each year on the day before Tynwald Day.
Taking rushes up South Barrule today is a great way to recall this Manx tradition and to have a lovely walk!
But this is not at all the only folklore associated with South Barrule.
At one time the phynodderee lived up there, and one day he fell into a violent argument with his wife.
She began to run but he threw a great rock after her. This hit her on the ankle, and the rock still stands beside the Glen Rushen river to this day oozing red from her blood.
Throwing rocks from this hilltop seems to have been a popular activity as it was from up here that a group of giants competed to see who could throw boulders the furthest.
One of these is still obvious for all to see as it landed in the field at Ballacreggan Corner, on the edge of Port St Mary.
Later, during the Norse era, it was Godred Crovan (better known as King Orry) who was throwing boulders from South Barrule.
This time it landed in St Mark’s, killing his own wife.
However, later in Norse Rule, it was Lord Kitter who lived in a castle on the summit and its broken walls are still to be seen close 100 metres from the top.
It was also here that the witch Ada caused Eaoch of the Loud Voice to fall asleep and the castle caught alight.
Awoken by the flames, Eaoch ran to the walls and shouted out to Lord Kitter down on the Calf of Man. But when rushing home, the witch raised a storm and Kitter was drowned on the rock that now bears his name, Kittlerand.
This is not the only name left in the landscape by such figures. Some say that the name ‘Barrule’ itself comes from the great King Barrule buried under the cairn at the summit. Judging by the size of this cairn, King Barrule must have been a giant (who undoubtedly threw rocks about!)
Of course, Themselves are never far away in the Isle of Man, but South Barrule has been described as ‘probably the most fairy-haunted part of the isle.’
Not far from the summit is a large rock (thrown there by a giant, of course!) with the name, ‘Creg Arran’. The food of this ‘Bread Rock’ is thought by some to come from its once being a place to leave offerings to the mooinjer veggey.
Finally, there is also the tale of an unfortunate woman who came across a bell close to two fairy armies preparing for battle by South Barrule.
Inquisitive, she rang the bell herself, at which both armies turned and attacked her.
She was held captive for three years before she managed to escape – let that be a lesson for you!
And this is just some of the folklore to be thinking of on July 4 when you’re taking your rushes up to Manannan!