Hundreds of music lovers headed north for the inaugural Saturday Night Live event at Mountain View Innovation Centre.
Saturday’s event was staged and promoted by event production company ELS under their Ultimate Productions banner.
Elton John tribute Rocket Max headlined the Ramsey concert, supported by two island acts, Nathan Thompson and Sunset Jet.
ELS managing director Justin McMullin told Island Life: ‘All in all it was a fantastic event and enjoyed by all who attended.
‘There are some big plans in the pipeline with a number of major artists already in talks with our team and we plan to return in 2024 with at least four big events, all slightly different to cater for all demographics,’ he said.
‘We want to provide a multitude of different entertainment, not just music, and this will become apparent when we announce our plans for 2024.’
A large arc roof stage structure was flanked by two giant LED screens. The stage was adorned with the latest in automated lighting technology that provided breathtaking lighting changes and also featured a large KV2 PA system that belted out crystal clear audio for all of the performances.
Nathan Thompson took to the stage with his acoustic guitar and delighted the 100 or so early birds with a range of hits in his distinctive style.
Three-piece Sunset Jet belted out hit after hit, again in their own unique style, with songs from even the likes of ABBA making it into their dynamic set.
The crowd had grown to about 300 and the atmosphere was building in anticipation of the headline act. The stage was reset and a new stage lighting package added around the gleaming piano taking centre stage.
Rocket Max, also known as Max Bresnahan, came on stage wearing a sequined outfit with ‘Elton’ emblazoned across his back, which twinkled in the lights as he belted out hit after hit. All the classics were there, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, ‘Rocketman’ and ‘Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues’ alongside some of the star’s newer tracks.
The dancefloor filled and a number of dance groups who had bought tickets showed off their footwork and swing moves to the delight of those around the edges.
Justin thanked the Isle of Man Government for its support through the Department for Enterprise’s Domestic Event Fund.