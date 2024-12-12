Ricky Tomlinson, best known for his iconic role as Jim Royle in The Royle Family, is set to perform on the Gaiety Theatre stage next summer.
The renowned actor will star in Irish Annie’s, a musical play by Asa Murphy, which is scheduled for July.
Irish Annie’s celebrates the vibrant and diverse aspects of Irish culture, from its lively music to its trademark comedy.
The production will feature a live, five-piece band, Shenanigans, and promises to deliver a fun and engaging experience for audiences.
In addition to Tomlinson, the cast includes Asa Murphy, Lynn Francis, Richard Barry, Lynne Fitzgerald, and Nathan Murphy.
The show, which is aimed at audiences aged 14 and over, will take place at the Gaiety Theatre on July 4, 2025, and promises an evening filled with laughter, music, and dance.
It will feature both original songs penned by Asa Murphy and beloved Irish classics such as Tell Me Ma, Dirty Old Town, The Wild Rover, and Danny Boy.
Ricky Tomlinson is best known for his television roles as Bobby Grant in the soap opera Brookside, DCI Charlie Wise in Cracker and Jim Royle in The Royle Family.
He also played the main character in the 2001 football mockumentary Mike Bassett: English Manager.
Ricky said: ‘This show is a delight to be a part of, with a wonderful cast of characters and beautiful original and classic Irish music.
‘Come and enjoy the show, I guarantee you will have a ball.’
Writer and performer Asa Murphy added: ‘This show is a celebration of everything that makes Irish culture and the people of Ireland so special.
‘I am very proud that the show has been so well received with my family originating from Cork and Tralee and many still living in Ireland.’
The show will be touring the British Isles across May, June and July.