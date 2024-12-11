A variety concert celebrating Manx Christmas traditions returns to the Gaiety Theatre stage this weekend.
The show involves many performers from all over the island, including musicians, dancers, actors and poets and aims to generate new collaborations between performers and provide younger artists with opportunities to perform.
This year’s event, which will take place at 7:30pm on both Thursday, December 12 and Friday, December 13, will be compered by the popular Dot Tilbury.
The star-studded lineup includes Manannan’s House Band, performers Alexandra Slater, Orry Wilson, Breeshey Kelsey and Aalish Kilgallon, Douglas Town Band, Scran, Gena’s Dance Academy and Sing Up.
The event will also feature the new Manx film ‘Glashtyn’, which follows the tale of a shapeshifting water spirit who, in this depiction, steals the heart of an unsuspecting maid wandering the wintry shores of the Isle of Man.
Manannan’s Winterfest was initially formed in 2018 by musicians David Kilgallon from the Isle of Man and Malcolm Stitt from Scotland.
Speaking about the event, David said: ‘It’s part of our island’s tradition to hold gatherings in houses, halls, on the streets, and many of these traditions are still very much alive.
‘It’s a unique show because artists come together to perform new arrangements and songs within the winter theme.
‘We like to bring as much variety to the stage as possible so that the audience leave feeling festive and proud to be part of our island’s culture.’
To buy rickets or for more information about the show, visit www.villagaiety.com/whats-on/manannans-winterfest-7/