Rushen Heritage Trust has appointed Robert Graham as its new chairman.
Mr Graham has been involved with the trust since it started back in 2014.
Mr Graham took over as chairman from Juan Watterson SHK at last month's annual general meeting, Mr Watterson having returned to the chairman position following the passing last year of Doreen Moule.
Mr Graham along with his wife, Ali, was instrumental in transforming the former bus shelter in Bridson Street, Port Erin into the Rushen Heritage Centre, which opened in June 2021.
A quantity surveyor, Mr Graham oversaw the building project and ensured it was finished on time and within budget.
Mr Watterson, who also wears the hats of Rushen MHK and Speaker of the House of Keys, will continue to play a key role within RHT as a board member.
He said: 'It has been an honour and a privilege to chair Rushen Heritage Trust again over the last year, albeit in very sad circumstances since the passing of Doreen Moule, who did so much to advance our cause.
‘It is great to see the Trust going from strength to strength, as we celebrate our 10th anniversary this summer.
‘I would like to thank the Board for its support over the last year. I know that with Robert at the helm, the Trust will remain in safe hands.'
Mr Graham said: ‘I would like to thank Juan for his chairmanship over the last year.
‘Having been involved with RHT from the start, and bringing to fruition the Heritage Centre, it is great to see the Trust continuing to utilise the building as it was visualised - the annual series of exhibitions, as well as holding poetry sessions and art classes, all of which have been very well supported, generating numerous positive comments from visitors, which are appreciated by our dedicated volunteers, who ensure the centre is open throughout the season.
‘As we celebrate our 10th anniversary this summer, we know that the Trust's longevity and success is down to the efforts of our volunteers, past and present.
‘I look forward to continuing to be part of the excellent work of RHT for the coming years.'
Find out more about the Trust at its website www.rushenheritage.org