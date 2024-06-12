A amateur drama group has donated £250 to Colby Royal British Legion after performing a moving play to mark the 80th anniversary of the D-Day landings.
Last month The Rushen Players performed ‘Le Grand Return’ by Alan Stockdill which is inspired by a true story set in 1994, during the 50th anniversary of D Day.
The charming and gentle comedy is a tale of three old soldiers Tommy, Alf and Edwin now incarcerated in an old folks home, who hatch a plot to escape the home and get the three of them to Normandy.
Tommy wants to head to France to visit the grave of George, his comrade-in arms and best pal, who died during the first weeks of the Normandy landings.
Among all the fun and laughter, there were also be plenty of tears as the moving and powerful individual tales unfolded.
The play was directed by Catie Angus, with Graham Roberts as Tommy, Robert Clayton playing Alf and Juan Bridson as Edwin.
They were supported by three ‘bossy’ women in the form of Matron, played by Sharon Roberts, the customs officer performed by Julia Moon and Adrienne Sanderson as Yvette
The play, described as ‘Last of the Summer Wine meets The Great Escape’ was held at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin last month and the group has managed to raise money for the Colby IoM Poppy Appeal.
Members of the Rushen Players presented a cheque to Royal British Legion representatives in the small memorial garden next to Arbory Parish Hall, in front of the Poppy Arbour and Remembrance Monument.
A spokeswoman for the Rushen Players said: ‘We were delighted to be able to make a donation to the Colby Branch of the Royal British Legion.
‘Carole Williams (from the Royal British Legion) had also very kindly loaned us a very special and essential personal “prop” for the play in the form of a beautiful, ornately carved cuckoo clock.
‘The donation was presented on the perfect date, June 6 – the anniversary of D-Day - in front of the beautiful Poppy Arbour at the side of the stone monument, which bears the names of Arbory’s fallen from both World Wars.’
The Rushen Players are now in the process of selecting a play for their next performance due to take place in November which will be Christmas themed.