Comedian Russell Kane said he is ‘excited’ to return to the Isle of Man to bring his ongoing stand-up tour ‘HyperActive’ to the Gaiety Theatre next month.
Known for his high-energy (hyperactive) delivery and quick wit, Kane promises a show filled with ‘laughter, cultural observation, and personal insight’.
Speaking to Island Life, Russell described HyperActive as a fast-paced, emotionally charged comedy show that blends observational humor with deeper reflections on contemporary life.
‘It’s 80 minutes of non-stop energy - belly laughs, but also moments that leave you thinking,’ he said. ‘People will laugh, but they’ll also leave changed.’
While the show retains Russell’s signature comedic style, it also engages more directly with current issues - including generational divides and modern cultural sensitivities.
‘Instead of just laughing at why people under 25 are offended, I try to understand and explore why that is,’ he explained.
‘Instead of just laughing at them, I’ll try to get into the meat of why that happens and what's gone wrong in our culture.’
He said: ‘I interact with the audience all the time, and at a venue like the Gaiety Theatre it happens more than it would in a larger space.
‘At the Gaiety, it’s easier to relate and connect with the audience - that’s when the design of the theatre is absolutely imperative.
‘It’s a huge part of what I do, and each show is totally unique and shaped by what the audience is like on that night.’
Asked what he thinks of the Isle of Man in general, he added: ‘Like most “mainlanders” I just find it fascinating, mainly as a political entity.
‘I can’t get my head around you having your own parliament and not being able to say the word r*t.
‘An old comedian friend of mine, who hadn't been told about the word r*t, said it in his show and was whistled and heckled as he walked off stage. That is so hilarious to me.’
The HyperActive tour has been running since January 2024 and has seen significant success across the UK and beyond.
Due to demand, the tour has been extended through 2025 and will soon expand internationally, with shows scheduled in Scandinavia, Germany, France, Canada, and potentially Australia and New Zealand.
When asked why the tour is called HyperActive, Russell replied: ‘That’s what everyone’s always called me. I can’t do anything at a normal pace.
‘This is the first show I haven’t got bored of touring, and I can’t wait to get on stage every night.’
Looking ahead, Russell revealed that he is working on multiple media projects, including a forthcoming ITV series, new content for ‘Evil Genius’ on Sky, and additional podcast and radio commissions.
HyperActive is set to take place on Friday, September 5 at 8pm, and tickets are priced at £31.