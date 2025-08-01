A petition has been launched calling for the re-opening of the re-use shed at the Northern Civic Amenity Site (NCAS) in Balladoole, Ramsey.
The facility, which allowed residents to drop off and collect unwanted items in good condition, was closed following operational concerns raised by the NCAS joint committee. Liberal Vannin Party chair and Ballaugh Commissioner Paul Weatherall started the petition, arguing that the re-use shed was a valuable community resource for Ramsey, Garff and neighbouring parishes.
In the petition, Mr Weatherall states the shed supported environmental aims by reducing landfill waste and offering economic relief to those in need. He believes its closure has left a gap in the community and that reopening it would support vulnerable residents during what he described as ‘challenging’ economic times.
‘The shed allowed people to take things for free,’ the petition states, ‘and served as a bridge for economic relief for many.’ It adds that reinstating the facility would reflect positively on the area and reinforce the island’s commitment to sustainable practices.
The shed was closed in 2024 after the NCAS joint committee said it was not being used for its intended purpose. The board reported that some members of the public were visiting multiple times a day or remaining at the site for longer than recommended, causing congestion. Staff also faced difficulties monitoring the area, which led to its closure with immediate effect.
The NCAS has been at the centre of funding and governance disputes since 2023. Operated by Ramsey Town Commissioners on behalf of the Department of Infrastructure (DoI), the site is one of four civic amenity centres on the island.
A dispute over the funding model, which is based on rateable values, led to Bride Commissioners withdrawing from the partnership in March 2024. They argued their parishioners were paying significantly more than others and accused the board of failing to address concerns raised throughout 2023.
In April 2024, the NCAS faced the threat of permanent closure when Ramsey Town Commissioners announced they would hand back operational control to the DoI. However, a new agreement was later reached ensuring the facility would remain open for at least another year.
The DoI confirmed it would resume control of the site and contract Ramsey Commissioners to continue operating it during the 2025-26 financial year. The northern local authorities will continue to contribute to the running costs.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood MHK said at the time: ‘As far as NCAS users are concerned I am confident that today’s announcement means the north will continue to be served by the site for the next 12 months.’
In a statement in March this year, Ramsey Commissioners chair Robert Cowell thanked staff for their efforts during an ‘uncertain and busy period’ and praised the cooperation between local authorities and government officers in reaching a solution.
The re-use shed remains closed, but the petition argues that both the DoI and Ramsey Commissioners have the authority to reverse that decision. Mr Weatherall believes reopening it would restore a significant community asset and support the island’s wider sustainability goals.