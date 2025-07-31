Two subsidiaries of a collapsed healthcare company are set to go into liquidation.
Four Seasons Health Care was once of the Britain’s largest care providers, with 15,000 employees and a portfolio of 322 residential and nursing care homes.
But in 2019 it was announced its holding companies, struggling under £625m of debt, were to go into administration.
A string of asset sales followed and last month it was announced that all of Four Season’s remaining 47 care homes had been sold.
A creditors’ meetings will be held in Leeds on August 7 for the purpose of winding up two subsidiaries - Four Seasons Health Care (Isle of Man) Ltd and Four Seasons Health Care (Northern Ireland) Ltd.
A statement of the company’s financial affairs will be received before a resolution to appoint joint liquidators is put to the vote.
Two retirement complexes in the Isle of Man that had been operated by Four Seasons have since been taken over by local residents’ associations.
In October last year, it was announced that the freehold of Kings Reach Village on Jurby Road in Ramsey has been sold to an island company formed to oversee its management and development.
Built in the late 1980s, the 40 apartments of Kings Reach Village are now being managed by Kings Reach Residents Association Ltd.
The group was approached by Four Seasons Health Care in 2023 to purchase the freehold.
This follows a similar decision by residents to take over the Saddle Mews retirement village in Douglas.
Built in the late 1980s in five acres of mature grounds, the 122 apartments at Saddle Mews had been under the management of Four Seasons Health Care for nearly 20 years.
The freehold of Saddle Mews was sold to Saddle Mews Residents Association Ltd in July last year.