Castletown Metropolitan Silver Band has a vacancy for an enthusiastic and inspiring musical director.
Ian Astill has decided to hang up his baton and has resigned as musical director after 25 years as a member and five years at the helm.
Ian joined the band as a youngster and learned to play under the tutelage of the highly regarded and then musical director Major J E ‘Tommy’ Thirtle.
He has played a variety of instruments but is probably best known as a euphonium player.
Castletown band are a friendly relaxed band with a long and proud history, having celebrated their 125th year in 2022.
They welcome players of all ages and abilities and enjoy performing and entertaining with about 25 engagements a year island-wide.
Rehearsals take place on Tuesday evenings from 7.30pm at their band room in Queen Street, Castletown.
As the musical director, the band are looking for someone who will lead rehearsals, guide musicians to their fullest potential, and inspire them to reach new heights while creating entertaining and varied concert programmes.
The closing date for applications is August 31.