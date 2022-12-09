The search is on to find the next Manx Youth Bard.
Applications have opened to island residents aged 10 to 17 for the role, which will see them attend a number of cultural events during the year.
The competition will see judges select a number of entrants who will be invited for audition and interview at Henry Bloom Noble Library, in Douglas.
Organiser Bridge Carter told Island Life: ‘With such an overwhelming amount of creativity here on our island it’s wonderful to be, in any way, a part of it all and the Manx Youth Bard is no exception.
‘It’s a great platform for our younger generation to build up their confidence and also to get involved with other like-minded people and the Bards themselves who will both engage with and help them to grow their talents.
‘Next year our fabulous, Fourth and current Manx Youth Bard, Iva Petrova, will be handing over her robes and staff to the Fifth Manx Youth Bard and we are all very excited for whoever that may be.
‘Sadly there can be only one Youth Bard selected and the competition is stiff as each of our Youth Bards have found and have fought off to enable them to independently become an integral part of the expansion of the Youth Bard concept.’
The role is open to anyone aged from 10 to 17 who feels the creative pull to enter.
Bridge said: ‘There is a lot to gain from being the Manx Youth Bard, not least the wondrous robes and staff, invitations to some of the most prestigious events, the respected title itself and the stipend that comes with it but that stage at your feet and the golden opportunity to let your artistic flair reach far and wide.
‘I would encourage anyone to be brave and take that plunge.
‘One day it really could be you.’
Full details on how to enter can be found on the Manx Bard Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]
The deadline for entries is Monday, February 27.
The competition and inauguration evening will take place on Friday, March 3.
The First Manx Youth Bard was Holly MacRae. She was followed by Xander Shirtliff, Brintha Yasodaran and current postholder, Ballakermeen High School student Iva.
The post is sponsored by Culture Vannin.