Ellie Quayle and friends are hosting a comedy variety night at Ballakermeen High School’s Studio Theatre.
It follows on from their sell-out show at The Institute, in Laxey, in January, and is for those who look on the silly side of life.
Ellie Quayle and Friends 2 takes place on Friday, March 31 and will feature funny songs, poems, skits and a good chunk of daftness.
Performing alongside Ellie will be poet Howard Caine, musicians Steph Chambers, Alan Gelling and sea shanty group Mine’s a Shanty.
There will also be the debut performance of upcoming pop sensation Men to Boys.
Ellie told Island Life: ‘I started dabbling in comedy four years ago at the age of 20 however I didn’t perform and did not feel confident with it.
‘It was two years later when I began to write comedy and put it on social media that I realised it was going down well.
‘In the January of 2022 I put on my first comedy show at the Laxey Institute and since then have been putting on shows.’
She explained that her comedy is based on day to day life and that her material is similar to that of Victoria Wood and Tim Minchin.
‘I love people-watching and over hearing accents and conversations,’ she said.
‘I like “finding the funny” in mundane tasks and everyday life.’
The first Ellie Quayle and Friends show was held in January.
‘This show is similar to that show, in that some of my “friends” are the same but there a few fab surprises thrown in,’ she said.
‘This is a show for those who missed “Ellie Quayle and Friends” as the show sold out.
‘My material will be largely the same with some exciting new songs too.’
She added: ‘I definitely plan to do more comedy shows this year as well as a few private gigs I have lined up for the summer. Watch this space!’
Ellie is also the composer of Composer of Life, a piece commissioned by the Isle of Man Choral Society.
It will have its premiere at the Isle of Man Choral Society concert, accompanied by the Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra, at the Villa Marina on March 26.
Ellie said she has fond memories of music in the household growing up and in her early teenage years she began to want to write music.
She studied Music, Philosophy and Ethics at Liverpool Hope University and after graduating in 2020, joined party band Fundamentals.
She has gigged with them for two years, performing at weddings and functions.
Ellie Quayle and Friends 2 takes place on Friday, March 31. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start.
The three-hour show is for over 18s only. Tickets cost £10 and are available online at www.thestudiotheatre.im/ellie-quayle-and-friends-2