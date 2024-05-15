A second daytime disco will take place on the island this weekend following the success of the inaugural event last month.
Daytime discos have taken off big time thanks to actress Vicky McClure and husband Jonny Owen who created a club night that's open in the day but shuts early, allowing you to be home and snoozing on the sofa in front of the Saturday night television.
1886’s resident DJ Neil Cowie has since held the island’s first afternoon disco in the modern era last month at the Regent Street venue.
The event proved hugely popular and was sold out. Such was the success, Neil is holding another event this weekend where he will also be raising money for Manx Mencap.
He said: ‘There was a great crowd at the first event that started arriving from 1pm. It filled up and was packed out for the whole afternoon.
‘There was a great atmosphere with pop and dance music from the 80s 90s and 00s. This attracted the exact group of people we wanted which is the over 25s. There was a food menu and some drinks offers.
‘This time round we are helping the charity Manx MENCAP with a £3 donation from every ticket. This is part of the Expedition Limitless 24 challenge aiming to raise £100k this year for the charity.’
Neil previously told Island Life why he had decided to start holding the daytime disco, having previously pitched the idea with little enthusiasm.
‘It is something I had in mind since lockdown and fancied doing,’ he said. ‘This isn’t new to the island as Toffs used to hold Saturday and Sunday events. But in modern times, this is the first one in the island.
‘I mentioned it a couple of years ago but there wasn’t much enthusiasm and I didn’t force the issue. But now it has become massively popular in the UK and we have decided to give it a go.’
‘The cocktail lounge is one of the nicest rooms in 1886 and we like to ensure an air of sophistication and crate different events here. We just want to create a really nice vibe.’
Doors open at 2 this Saturday (May 18) and will go on to 7pm. Tickets are £8 and are selling fast. For tickets go to https://skiddle.com/e/38302044 and follow the ticket link.