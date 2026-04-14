Smooinaght Mie - which stands for ‘Good Idea’ - achieved an impressive second place in the Traditional Song competition at the Pan Celtic International Festival in Carlow, Ireland.
The festival celebrates cultural connections between the Celtic nations of Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Brittany, Cornwall and the Isle of Man.
Competing against performers from all six nations, the Manx group delivered a standout performance in a highly competitive field, marking a significant international achievement.
Their participation was supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council through its Domestic Travel Grant fund, along with assistance from the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company.
Describing themselves as a Manx Neo-Trad group, Smooinaght Mie blend folk with elements of RnB and funk, creating a distinctive and contemporary sound.
Made up of Arabella Ayen, 22, from Ramsey, on harp and vocals, Amy Palmer, 23, Gloucestershire, on cello and vocals, James McNulty, 26, Castletown on guitar and vocals, Jack McLean, 23, Peel, on piano, percussion and vocals, Owen Williams, 24, Colby, on accordion, whistle and vocals, and Mera Royle, 26, Maughold) on fiddle and vocals.
Speaking about the win they said: ‘We were delighted! We have worked very hard over the past year to craft a really polished sound and move up a level, especially in terms of arrangements and harmonies, so it was a privilege to be able to perform our material to audiences from further afield.’
Smooinaght Mie were representing the island on a large stage, against countries such as Ireland and Scotland. When asked how they felt representing the Isle of Man they said,
‘It means a great deal, as smaller nations are at risk of playing second fiddle to larger ones, we have to believe in ourselves and push what we have forward! It’s also a valuable opportunity to encourage people back home - and especially young people - to have the opportunity to get involved in our Gaelic language, music and dance, no matter their background.
It’s really important to make the upcoming generations feel welcomed into cultural activities like trad music or Gaelic language, not only so that we can give young (and not so young!) people the chance to have those enriching experiences
All of us in the band have had the good fortune of being supported in our childhood by cultural organisations and figures, this important work never ends - we hope our efforts can help this to continue.’
Alongside their regular band work, including creating demo tracks for their upcoming debut album, the group also wrote new material for the festival.
This included a new jig composed by their guitarist, James McNulty, which they shared with audiences backstage ahead of their competition performance via their Instagram, @smooinaghtmiemusic. The band plan to change their name in the coming weeks.
Smooinaght Mie believe grants are crucial for emerging artists, who might otherwise have to rely on personal or family funding, which can be a major barrier.
Support from organisations such as the Arts Council enables opportunities like festival participation and recording projects, including their upcoming debut album, which would be difficult to achieve without financial backing.