Seventies float is best in carnival
A colourful tribute to the 70s which took weeks to make won best float and Best in Carnival for the 70th anniversary of Peel Carnival.
Seventies Rock was entered by wardens and residents at Mylchreest Court and St Patrick’s Court.
The group spent several weeks making the paper flowers, banners and other decorations for the float and it took three days to decorate.
On carnival day, they dressed up in 70s costumes and, along with Rosie the dog, their float made its way along the carnival route to the sound of DJ Wayne Roberts playing sounds from the era.
One of those who took part in Seventies Rock was Lindsay Quayle. She told Island Life: ‘The idea of the float came from the wardens for Peel and Western District Housing as it was the 70th anniversary of Peel Carnival and also the 70th Jubilee year.
‘The idea was put to residents and those who wanted to be involved were asked to put ideas forward.
‘We settled on Seventies Rock as it brought in the 70 as well as most of us were young adults in that era of music.
‘We felt is was a bright, colourful time of music and dress etc and would be a good carnival theme this year.’
A total of about 25 people were involved in bringing the idea to life, including wardens Michelle McCaul and Joan Sloane, Mark Chattell who loaned his truck, Dave Casey who drove it and Wayne who acted as DJ for the day.
‘It really was a joint effort of making the flowers, painting the banners, decorating the truck over three days and helping each other with the costumes,’ Lindsay said.
Organisers say the event was attended by about 8,000 people. Lindsay said the atmosphere on carnival day was ‘brilliant’, adding: ‘Peel was buzzing and we had great reactions to our float and the music that DJ Wayne was playing.
‘To win [best float] was fantastic but overall best in carnival was the icing on the cake.’
When asked if they would enter next year’s carnival, she said: ‘Watch this space!’
