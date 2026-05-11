Open-air Shakespeare is set to return to the island this summer.
Manx National Heritage is to host TNT Theatre Britain and the American Drama Group Europe’s ‘gripping’ performance of the iconic Shakespearean play Macbeth.
It will take place on two dates at two of the island’s ‘most atmospheric’ heritage sites.
The headline performance is set to take place on Saturday, July 25 at Peel Castle.
Gates will open at 4.30pm, with the show kicking off at 6pm.
Allowing the audience to soak up the dramatic surroundings before the action unfolds before them.
According to MNH, Macbeth promises a theatrical experience unlike any other.
A spokesperson from the organisation said: ‘As dusk falls and the sea crashes against the rocks below, Shakespeare’s dark and devastating tragedy will come vividly to life in a setting that mirrors the intensity of the play.’
On Sunday July 26, a special matinee performance will take place at Rushen Abbey.
Starting at 2pm it offers another opportunity to experience the production in a stunning historic setting.
‘Audiences will be transported into a world where prophecy rides on the wind and ambition leads to bloodshed. From the eerie fore-tellings of the witches to the psychological unravelling of Macbeth and Lady Macbeth. This production delivers thunderous drama, supernatural tension and some of Shakespeare’s most powerful language.’
The performance marks a welcome return to the island for TNT Theatre Britain and the American Drama Group Europe.
Their dynamic and accessible productions have captivated audiences worldwide.
Attendees of the performances are encouraged to bring a blanket or low-backed chair to help settle in for an evening of open-air theatre beneath the Manx sky. Picnics are also welcome.
Tickets are priced at £28 for adults, with concessions starting from £16.80 for children and students.