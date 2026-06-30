Singer-songwriter Ed Harcourt will return to the Erin Arts Centre later this month for a one-night performance.
But First Promotions has announced that the acclaimed musician will perform at the Port Erin venue on Saturday, July 18.
Harcourt first came to prominence with his Mercury Prize-nominated debut album Here Be Monsters and has since established a career spanning more than two decades.
He has released 11 studio albums, including Strangers (2004), Back Into the Woods (2013) and Furnaces (2016), before expanding into instrumental and soundscape projects with Beyond the End and Monochrome to Colour.
His latest album, El Magnifico, released in 2024, received widespread critical acclaim. The Times described Harcourt as ‘one of the best singer/songwriters to emerge this millennium’.
Alongside his solo career, Harcourt has written and produced music for artists including Paloma Faith, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Marianne Faithfull. His work also extends to film and television, earning him a BAFTA nomination in March 2024.
Known for his piano-led song-writing, poetic lyrics and live performances, Harcourt has performed in a variety of settings, from intimate solo concerts to full orchestral productions.
Rob Cope from But First commented: ‘Ed is a musical genius – his show is breathtaking.
‘When he made his EAC debut last year, he arrived with a car full of right-handed electric and acoustic guitars, all of which he played left-handed, whilst also making great use of the beautiful Steinway grand piano at the EAC.
‘After the gig, we immediately started to plan to bring him back to the island, and this visit is timed to showcase songs from his new album, “Orphic”.
‘We are also incredibly pleased have a local support artist for this show and are delighted to welcome back Simon Rea and Jeff Jepson from Truman Falls.’