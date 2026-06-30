Emerging Isle of Man blues rock band Spotty Dog are set to perform at The Working Men’s Institute in Laxey this weekend as part of a live music event organised by Live Roots Music IoM.
The four-piece band is scheduled to take to the stage on Friday, July 3 at 7.30pm, alongside special guests ‘Josh & Harry’.
Formed in 2025, Spotty Dog have built a growing profile on the island through a series of live performances. The band comprises of Patrick Knight and Rob Harding on guitar and vocals, Bryce Collins on drums and Tom Barker on bass.
The group's music draws on blues rock influences from the 1960s and 1970s, with performances featuring a mix of original songs and classic blues rock material.
During the past year, Spotty Dog have appeared at a number of events across the island, including a performance on the main stage at Bushy's TT Village.
The upcoming concert also continues Laxey's association with live blues music, with the village having previously hosted events including the Laxey Blues Festival.
A spokesperson from the event commented: ‘Spotty Dog have been making serious waves on the island's live music scene.
‘Their performances are packed with energy, great musicianship and songs that connect with audiences. We're delighted to welcome them to Laxey and expect it to be a fantastic night of live music.’
Joining Spotty Dog on the bill will be acoustic duo Josh & Harry, who are known for their harmony-led performances.
The event is being promoted by Live Roots Music IoM, which stages live music events at community venues across the island while supporting local musicians.
To purchase tickets and find out more, you can visit https://www.ticketsource.com/live-roots-music-iom/t-oeergvm