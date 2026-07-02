A special exhibition is set to be held at Mount Tabor Methodist Church in Port St Mary next week for motorsport enthusiasts.

A Southern 100 exhibition will be held inside the church from Sunday, July 5 until Saturday, July 11 from 2pm to 4pm.

The exhibition will include official Southern 100 merchandise such as hats and hoodies, while bikes and memorabilia will also be on display.

Organisers of the exhibit have also stated that any donations would be welcome.

Alongside the racing exhibit, there will also be a variety of artwork from local artists on display and available for purchase.

A ‘character drawing’ art club, which began 23 years ago and meets fortnightly at Mount Tabor, will have its own section inside the church displaying its best work.