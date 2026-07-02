A special exhibition is set to be held at Mount Tabor Methodist Church in Port St Mary next week for motorsport enthusiasts.
A Southern 100 exhibition will be held inside the church from Sunday, July 5 until Saturday, July 11 from 2pm to 4pm.
The exhibition will include official Southern 100 merchandise such as hats and hoodies, while bikes and memorabilia will also be on display.
A ‘character drawing’ art club, which began 23 years ago and meets fortnightly at Mount Tabor, will have its own section inside the church displaying its best work.
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