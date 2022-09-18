Singing Jo & Co brings joy to families through music
Singing Jo & Co has been bringing joy to young families through music since its launch in 2018.
Sessions held around the island are attended by about 500 babies, toddlers and children each week, supported by their parents, grandparents and carers.
The start of a new school year has seen the sessions resume, and until half term the theme is autumn time, with action songs, rhymes and stories focusing on everything from farming to fruit and vegetables.
Some of the songs will recorded and uploaded on to the charity’s YouTube channel so families can enjoy the music long after the session is finished.
Isle of Man Newspapers photographer attended Wednesday’ afternoon’s meeting held at Bunscoill Rhumsaa.
It saw Singing Jo - Jo Jackson - who is always well-prepared with props to engage the children, dressed as a scarecrow.
Sessions build self-confidence, help to develop language, simple counting, fitness and nurture a love of music.
Jo, who leads the charity, said: ‘It cannot be overestimated the importance of our sessions to help children learn these vital skills which will help with the eventual transition to school.
‘We know our sessions provide valuable pre-school learning and positively impact on children’s development.
‘We get amazing feedback from parents who love and appreciate how beneficial our sessions are to their babies and children.’
Singing Jo & Co is launching a 30-minute taster session for children with individual needs in October.
It will be held at Project 21, in Douglas, on Mondays, from 12.30pm. For more information contact Jo at singing [email protected]
All sessions are held free of charge with a suggested donation of £3 per family. A small snack is offered after the singing. Keep up to date with Singing Jo & Co on Facebook and YouTube.
Singing Jo & Co was the won the Third Sector Supporting Our Community award at the 2021 Isle of Man Newspapers Awards For Excellence.
