One of the Isle of Man’s most famous adopted sons has been honoured with a special blue plaque at a care home for entertainers.
Sir Norman Wisdom is one of 12 showbiz stars whose names have been immortalised for years to come within the grounds of Brinsworth House in Twickenham.
Bosses at the facility say that for over a century the care home has been a place of safety, security and fun for those who have spent their working lives in the entertainment industry.
The care home is funded by the Royal Variety charity through the Royal Variety Show, which traditionally takes place at the Royal Albert Hall in London every year.
And although Sir Norman famously lived on the Isle of Man since the 1980s, he spent time receiving respite care at Brinsworth House in 2006.
Legendary DJ Mike Read and Sir Norman's agent Jonny Mans took part in a special ceremony at the care home recently to unveil the blue plaque.
Other celebrities honoured with blue plaques at the facility include Mike Yarwood OBE, Mona Hammond MBE and Leslie Grantham
Chairman of the Royal Variety charity, Giles Cooper OBE, said: ‘The Royal Variety charity residential and care home Brinsworth House, has, for over a century, been a place of great joy for our residents.
‘Many well-known personalities have retired to our home over the years, though everyone, famous or not, are always known as “top of the bill” at Brinsworth.
‘In the past, we have celebrated a number of those in our care with blue plaques, including Dame Thora Hird, Danny La Rue OBE and John Inman.
‘Recently, it was time to formally acknowledge more entertainers, musicians and actors, who gave so much to national life over many decades.
‘We were honoured that Mike Read led our ceremony to thank those who will appear on the new blue plaques in the grounds of Brinsworth House’. Sir Norman Wisdom was an English actor, comedian, musician and singer perhaps best known for a series of comedy films produced between 1953 and 1966 featuring a hapless character called Norman Pitkin.
His career as a comedy entertainer spanned five decades and took him across the world.
At the height of his fame, his films made more money than the James Bond franchise according to the Guardian.
In 1977, he spent the summer performing at the Gaiety Theatre in Douglas, a stint which would be the catalyst for the star’s 30-year love affair with the Isle of Man.
He moved from the UK to Andreas in the 80s and was heavily involved in aspects of island life, regularly appearing at charity events and openings in the island.
In the year 2000, Wisdom received a knighthood for services to the British film industry, before announcing his retirement from the entertainment industry five years later.
He moved into the Abbotswood care home in 2007 suffering from dementia, and remained at the facility until his death in October 2010.
A statue of the iconic entertainer is located at the entrance to ‘Sir Norman’s Bar’ within the Sefton Hotel in Douglas.