A 39-year-old man who was thrown out of a birthday party has been put on probation for 18 months and given a two year licensing ban.
Eoin Michael Duffy appeared before magistrates recently entering a guilty plea to provoking behaviour.
There were said to be around 12 people there and Duffy arrived with the complainant’s daughter.
At around 9.15pm, he was said to have been argumentative and was asked to calm down.
However, Duffy continued to shout and swear, and was subsequently asked to leave the party.
He initially left, but remained loitering outside.
He was said to have been refused entry into a taxi by the driver, and then pushed his way back into the house.
Things got physical as other guests pushed him out again, and the door was locked.
Duffy was then said to have started banging on the door and windows, as he continued to swear loudly, even though there was a young child present.
A probation report said Duffy had moved to the island in 2023 and was employed in construction.
He said that he had no recollection of the offence and had pleaded guilty on the basis of the information from witnesses.
Duffy, who lives at Brookhill Road in Ramsey, told probation that he recognised that when he drank, he found it difficult to stop, but had attended appointments with Motiv8.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that her client wanted to apologise to the homeowners, and that he had been open and honest with probation.
Magistrates also ordered Duffy to pay £125 prosecution costs.