War hero Chris Garrett is set to return to the Isle of Man tomorrow with a special repatriation service.
Organised by the Ramsey branch of the Royal British Legion, a guard of honour will take place shortly after the flight arrives to Ronaldsway Airport at approximately 3:25pm.
The Moddey Dhoo Motorcycle Club will then take Chris’ remains towards and along Peel Promenade, before being taken to his mother Hazel.
Armed forces veteran Chris, who also lived in Peel, had been working to detonate and disarm explosive devices and bombs placed around Ukraine by Russian soldiers ever since Putin first annexed Crimea in 2014.
Chris, 40, and his team from the charity ‘Prevail Together’ – which he co-founded – stepped up their work after Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022.
Also known as ‘Swampy’, Chris unfortunately died in Ukraine following an incident earlier this month.
A spokesperson for the Legion’s Ramsey branch said: ‘This is open to anyone who would like to take part, in uniform, blazers and medals or indeed any attire you wish.
Chris’ friend and former colleague Matt Lambah will be taking part in the motorcade and claimed he will be a ‘massive loss’ to so many people.
Matt, who grew up with Chris in Peel and later served with him in Ukraine, commented: ‘Chris was one of a kind and was born for adventure.
‘His knowledge in EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) was second to none. He didn't even get trained for it during his very short time in the forces - it just came naturally to him with a bit of research.’
However, there was once an incident with a practice grenade that Matt looks back on with fondness.
‘It was an instructing lesson on safety with handling explosives, and Chris got passed a practice grenade in a room full of Ukrainians,’ Matt explained.
‘It happened to be faulty and primed, and it went off in his hand, making everyone jump and then laugh afterwards with only minor scratches.’
The pair spent a month together in Kiev, and parted ways when Matt went to the front while Chris stayed behind to ‘do what he did best’.
Matt added: ‘He ensured the safety of others and helped teach Ukrainians about the dangers they faced on their own soil, which proved to save so many lives.
‘Chris will be a massive loss to so many, and I hope his memory and teachings will live on forever.’