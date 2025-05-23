Mourners lined the route from Ronaldsway Airport as the remains of war hero Chris Garrett were brought home to the Isle of Man.
Chris, 40, who had been working in Ukraine clearing mines and explosives, died while serving with the charity he co-founded, Prevail Together.
A short service organised by the Royal British Legion’s Ramsey branch was held at the airport on Thursday.
Mourners bowed their heads and took a knee as his remains were driven from the airport in a minibus.
Some wore military medals and berets and saluted as Chris’s ashes drove past while others were draped in Ukrainian flags.
Bikers from the Moddey Dhoo Motorcycle Club followed the minibus on its journey to Peel, where Chris’s mother, Hazel, awaited his return.
Chris, who grew up in Peel, had been involved in bomb disposal in Ukraine since 2014, and stepped up his work following Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022.
‘Chris will be a massive loss to so many,’ he said.