Peel Pantoloons are preparing to stage Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs with a Manx panto twist.
Director Kayleigh Smart told Island Life: ‘We chose Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs as it was a show that the panto had not tried before in the 32 years it’s been running.
‘We wanted to take on a new challenge and bring something fun and unique to the stage.’
‘We have put a spin on the traditional show.
‘The storyline is similar to that of Snow White, but with a Manx, panto twist, with a locally written script as well!’
The cast features Sarah Elder (Snow White), Adrian Cowin (Prince Richard), Janet Corran (Evil Queen), Duncan Watterson and Laurence Watterson as comedy duo Hop and Skip, Viv Toro (Helpful), Kayleigh Smart (Cranky), Lisa Langton (Hippy), Keila Jones (Snotty), Monica George (Wimpy), Amy Brown (Dizzy), Victoria Reynolds (Dippy and the Fairy) and Mel Read and Michelle Cain (Siri).
The chorus is made up of Ella Fells, Archie Elder, Scarlett Elder, Martha Watson, Catherine Warilow, Amy-May Bell, Emma Sturgess, Sian Edwards, Amber Rawlinson, Aimee Reynolds, Elizabeth Dalgleish, Harlow Moore, Holly Davies, Bronte Morrison, Abigail Quayle, Maddison Quayle, Elana Whitmore, Tia Kentish, Abi Christian-Fayle, Cara Leadly, Ellie Reynolds, Eloise Barnes and Summer Sweeney.
Rehearsals started at the beginning of September and they have been rehearsing three times a week since.
‘Rehearsals have been a fun and interesting challenge to say the least,’ Kayleigh said.
‘Watching everyone getting to know each other has been so lovely.
‘Seeing everyone bond and work together to produce a brilliant show is a really rewarding feeling.
‘There have definitely been some more stressful rehearsals, but they are necessary to produce the best show that we can!’
She added: ‘The kids and teens have been brilliant, and have picked up the dances so well, it’s very impressive.
‘Our principals have done a great job learning their lines, and working together with myself and the production team to create a show not to be missed.’
As well as Kayleigh as director, the production team comprises Mel Read as assistant director, script writer and costumes; Nicky, Alex and Vicky Beavis take on the roles of props, lights and stage manager; Liam Reynolds is on sound; Victoria Reynolds is in charge of the scenery; and Lisa Langton and Michelle Cain are the choreographers and other help.
Explaining the amount of work that goes into staging the pantomime, Kayleigh said: ‘It takes an insane amount of work to put on these shows, you wouldn’t believe!
‘We choose a script, edit it to fit our show, choose songs and sound effects, choreograph dances, make costumes, make props, make scenery, paint backdrops… and so, so much more. Until you actually work on a show like this, you don’t realise how much time, money, effort, blood sweat and tears go into it.
‘But I feel we can all agree it is so worth it.’
Asked what the audience can expect from this year’s production, Kayleigh said: ‘Anyone coming to watch can expect an entertaining evening/afternoon out, with things for all ages.
‘We’re excited for the audience to see a colourful show full of songs, dances, jokes and more!’
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be staged at Peel Centenary Centre on Saturday and Sunday, December 3 and 4 and Wednesday to Saturday, December 7 to 10.
Evening performances take place at 7.30pm and weekend matinees start at 2pm.
Tickets (£9) are available online at www.etickets.im/cc or from Celtic Gold, in Peel.
