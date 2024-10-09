The Manx Wildlife Trust has announced the appointment of sonic artist Amy Howse as the third ‘Biosphere Artist in Residence’.
Amy began the year-long role earlier this month, which is developed in partnership with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
Her residency follows in the footsteps of previous artists Clare Payne and Ali Hodgson, with the role’s focus being to connect new audiences to the island’s natural heritage through the medium of art.
A spokesperson from the Manx Wildlife Trust commented: ‘By blending sound and nature, the programme aims to inspire individuals of all ages and backgrounds to engage with Manx culture, the arts, and the environment, encouraging collective action to protect and celebrate the island’s natural beauty.
‘Amy’s background as a sound artist and sound therapist enables her to use sound to deepen our connection with nature in a way that both complements and differs from traditional visual art forms. Her approach offers an immersive experience that engages the senses beyond sight alone.
‘Through her residency, Amy is seeking to foster sustainable wellbeing by using sound to help individuals experience the vibrant, unseen dimensions of nature - reminding everyone that personal wellbeing and the health of the Biosphere are intricately intertwined.’
Clare Barber MHK, vice-chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said: ‘I am delighted to see the Biosphere Artist in Residence programme thriving.
‘This partnership with Manx Wildlife Trust and the Isle of Man Arts Council not only highlights the importance of protecting our environment but also demonstrates how art, in its many forms, can contribute to building a sustainable and resilient future for our community.
‘I am sure that Amy’s work will bring a fresh perspective, using the power of sound to connect people with the environment in exciting and thought-provoking ways.
‘Her work allows individuals to experience the richness of our biodiversity through soundscapes and audio art that engages the senses in a manner that other creative outlets cannot.’
Amy House, the new artist in residence, said: ‘I am absolutely delighted to begin this Residency with Manx Wildlife Trust; using the transformative power of sound to deepen people's connection with the natural world is truly a dream come true for me.
‘It is an honour to collaborate with Manx Wildlife Trust and UNESCO Biosphere, and I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Isle of Man Arts Council for their generous support in making this vision a reality.’