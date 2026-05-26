Manx cultural activist, folklore collector and author Sophia Morrison would have celebrated her 167th birthday on May 24.
Sophia was born in Peel in 1859 and was the third child out of nine.
Her father was a well-respected merchant, who also had a part to play in the building of Atholl Street in Peel.
A census taken in 1881 recorded Sophia as living at 7 Atholl Street.
In a post on Facebook by Culture Vannin, they said: ‘There is hardly a part of Manx culture today which is not flourishing in the wake of Sophia Morrison's hard work a century ago in the fields of Manx language, music, folklore, theatre, literature, dialect and more.’
Sophia was known and respected for her dedication to preserving Manx in all of its meaning.
After attending Peel Clothworkers as a child, she was the first person in the island to pass a music college examination, from the Trinity College of Music based in South East London.
Stephen Millar RBV hosted a talk earlier this year which was delivered for the Mannin Branch of Celtic Congress. Titled ‘Miss Morrison at the Wheel: Sophia Morrison (1859-1917) and the Manx language revival’.
The talk, which is available on Culture Vannin’s website covers the phenomenal work done by Sophia Morrison for the Manx ‘cause’.
From founding Yn Çheshaght Ghailckagh (the Manx Language Society) in 1899 right through to her death in 1917 Sophia proved herself time and time again ‘irreplaceable’ to Manx culture.
Mr Millar describes her as one of the most ‘active members of the Manx language revival’.
This year has welcomed Blein ny Gaelgey - Year of the Manx Language.
Sophia Morrison is a key figure in Manx culture that should be remembered for championing all things Manx throughout her life.