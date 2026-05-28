Twenty-one-year-old Matthew Young was spoken to by police at Balthane Park in Ballasalla, after they saw him driving a BMW 318.
The owner was also present and said they’d given Young permission to drive the car, however, he wasn’t insured to drive it.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said Young had been working on the car with a friend, and had only been moving it across the road from one unit to another, when he was seen by police.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant, who lives at Ballacross Road, to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Young will pay at a rate of £100 per month.