East Quay in Peel is set to have a new addition, with an Indian restaurant set to swap Castletown for the west.
The Cinnamon Indian Restaurant has filled the vacant space left behind from previous occupants ‘Indian Kitchen by Flavours’, with owners describing the move as a significant but necessary step aimed at reaching a wider customer base.
The restaurant said leaving Castletown had been a difficult decision after establishing strong ties with the local community, but the business believed relocating to Peel would provide greater foot traffic and increased visibility.
‘Leaving Castletown was one of the hardest decisions we’ve had to make because it truly felt like home,’ a spokesperson said.
‘Now that we’re settled into Peel, the support has been absolutely incredible. So many people have already popped in to say hello, welcome us to the area, and tell us how excited they are that we’re finally open.’
The Cinnamon is currently focusing on developing its restaurant and takeaway services, while plans for a delivery service are also underway.
‘Delivery is already in the works, because we know there’s nothing better than enjoying delicious Indian food from the comfort of your own home,’ the spokesperson added.
‘We’re beyond excited for this new chapter and can’t wait to continue growing, serving the community, and bringing even more amazing food to Peel. Thank you all so much for the love and support already, it truly means the world to us.’
Previous occupants Indian Kitchen by Flavours had its final day of service on May 17.
In a statement shared on social media, the restaurant said the decision had been made ‘with a very heavy heart’ and followed a change in personal circumstances.
A message of thanks was also extended to staff, both past and present, for their ‘dedication, hard work and passion’.