Sunday, October 1 – morning: Performance poet Jay Hulme will run a poetry workshop in the side room at Windsor Coffee Shop in Douglas. Evening – Jay Hulme will perform his poetry and talk about where he gets his inspiration. And Elise Downing will be talking about how she ended up writing a book about running the coasts of Britain and what she learned from doing so. Elise was the first woman and youngest person to run a lap of Great Britain self-supported in 2016. She wrote about the experience in her book, Coasting.