More than 700 dippers had a splashing start to the New Year by taking part in the southern series of dips.
The dips – Chapel beach and the inner harbour in Port St Mary, then Gansey and finally Port Erin – saw a record turnout.
This year the event was in aid of the Isle of Man Foodbank, with dippers and spectators asked to donate food items and money. The sum of £2,500 has already been cleared with money still being collected.
Fancy dress competition winner for the third year running was Ollie Watterson as Arcade Machine and second was ‘Cereal Killer’ Mary Sharpe.
Organiser Lenny Conroy thanked Santander International for its professional and generous support as main sponsor over the past three years.
And he thanked all the teams working in the background to make the event happen, including Port Erin and Port St Mary Lifeboat, Port Erin Coastguard, St John/Rushen Ambulance, Rotary Club of Rushen and Western Mann, Port Erin Commissioners, The Albert, Shore and Bay hotels and Trudi Crellin.
‘Without all the dippers and their support teamsthe event would literally not happen,’ he said.
Lenny is looking for a new event sponsor.