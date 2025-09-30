A special event held in Laxey earlier this month has raised more than £2,500 for Palestinian medical aid.
The sold out event at Laxey Working Men’s Institute brought together poets and musicians from across the island, while Phil Matthews from Amnesty International IoM was also in attendance.
Island businesses were there to host pop-up stalls, while a raffle contributed to £800 of the final raised figure.
The evening looked to raise money for humanitarian aid to those affected in the Gaza strip, with the Israel-Hamas conflict continuing to cause devastation in the Middle East.
Events have escalated since October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a large-scale attack on southern Israel.
Saoirse Coyle-Carroll, who helped the organise the event alongside Douglas Councillor Devon Watson, commented: ‘That was a complete whirlwind.
‘A huge thank you to everyone who donated amazing raffle prizes, showed up to support, and made up such a fantastic audience! Your energy made the night.
‘Special thanks to OMA Sustainable Living for their beautiful stall showcasing handcrafted Palestinian pieces, to the Laxey Working Men’s Institute, and to everyone who generously gave their time to help behind the scenes.
‘Massive love to Devon Watson for helping with the organising - and for being the best hype man! And of course, thank you to the incredible speakers and artists who made the evening so special.
‘I’m proud to share that, thanks to everyone’s support, we raised more than £2,500 for “Medical Aid for Palestinians”.
‘We’re really proud of the whole event and feel as if it went very well.’
Acts during the evening included Ashton Gibson, Stacey Astill, ‘Susie and friends’, Matthew Warren, Patrick Knight, Owen Atkinson and ‘Jeff and Lorcan’ - all presented by Saoirse.