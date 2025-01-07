A large number of enthusiastic sea swimmers gathered at two locations in Port St Mary for the New Year’s Dip last week.
The dippers first met at Chapel Beach in the village, where they were met by small to medium waves and support from the Port Erin Coastguard during high tide.
A number of swimmers then made their way to the Inner Harbour, where banners were displayed for island charity Victim Support, of which all funds raised from the dips will go to.
Lenny Conroy, who helped to organise the dips in Port St Mary and in Port Erin and participated himself, said: ‘The Inner Harbour was almost dreamlike in so far as everyone got in and out very respectfully, a bit like slow motion.
‘We then headed to the Albert pub for a warm reception, before then going to Gansey for a further dip and onto the Shore Hotel.
‘I want to thank Victim Support Isle of Man for allowing us to support them this year. It’s a small but very important service that they provide, and this event was the perfect platform to raise their profile.
‘Thanks also to the heroes all year round - Port Erin Coastguard, Port St Mary Lifeboat and Port Erin Lifeboat who all keep us safe.’