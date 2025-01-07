A large number of enthusiastic sea swimmers gathered at two locations in Port St Mary for the New Year’s Dip last week.

The dippers first met at Chapel Beach in the village, where they were met by small to medium waves and support from the Port Erin Coastguard during high tide.

A number of swimmers then made their way to the Inner Harbour, where banners were displayed for island charity Victim Support, of which all funds raised from the dips will go to.

Lenny Conroy, who helped to organise the dips in Port St Mary and in Port Erin and participated himself, said: ‘The Inner Harbour was almost dreamlike in so far as everyone got in and out very respectfully, a bit like slow motion.

‘We then headed to the Albert pub for a warm reception, before then going to Gansey for a further dip and onto the Shore Hotel.

‘I want to thank Victim Support Isle of Man for allowing us to support them this year. It’s a small but very important service that they provide, and this event was the perfect platform to raise their profile.

‘Thanks also to the heroes all year round - Port Erin Coastguard, Port St Mary Lifeboat and Port Erin Lifeboat who all keep us safe.’

- Visit https://cjsphotography.co.im/ to purchase and view more photos.

Onlookers watch on at the Inner Harbour
Onlookers watch on at the Inner Harbour (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
The Port Erin Coastguards kitted out at the Inner Harbour
The Port Erin Coastguards kitted out at the Inner Harbour (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
Port Erin Coastguards giving a hand to a young dipper at Chapel Beach
Port Erin Coastguards giving a hand to a young dipper at Chapel Beach (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
The dippers in perfect formation at Chapel Beach
The dippers in perfect formation at Chapel Beach (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
Riding the wave!
Riding the wave! (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
Crowds ready to dip at the Inner Harbour
Crowds ready to dip at the Inner Harbour (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)
The last of the dippers at the Inner Harbour with spectators watching on
The last of the dippers at the Inner Harbour with spectators watching on (Callum Staley - CJS Photography)