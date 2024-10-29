Witches, ghosts and spiders paid a visit to Laxey Glen Mines at the weekend for the annual Hop-Tu-Naa trains.
Despite the torrential rain, both young and old attended the trains which are referred to among many locals as ‘the scary one’.
A spokesperson from Laxey Glen Mines said: ‘Ferries may have been cancelled and roads closed by flooding, but the team of volunteers and their passengers would not let mere weather stop their fun.
‘Waiting passengers, divided into werewolves and vampires (biting forbidden!), competed to achieve the loudest screams, and many riders had dressed to scare.
‘Loaded into black, caged carriages, excitement mounted. Ghosts, skeletons, spiders, zombies and bats came from their lairs to add their magic to the backdrop of lights, animatronics and sudden surprises.
’Returning trains emerged from the only train tunnel on the island amidst steam, screams and delighted laughter.
‘Run entirely by the volunteers of the Great Laxey Mines Steam Railway, teams work every year for months in advance to prepare new elements. The special FX “Skeleton Crew’s” electronic surprises, and the team of truly inspired scarers, certainly made this a fun-filled experience for all.’
The Great Laxey Mines will also run Christmas trains this year alongside the Laxey Christmas Market on November 23 and November 24.