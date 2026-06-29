A petition opposing Østed’s plans for an offshore windfarm off the Manx coast will be presented to Tynwald’s July sitting.
The petition, which has almost 9,000 signatures, has been organised by Georgina O’Sullivan of the No Offshore Turbines 4 Isle of Man (NOT4IoM) group.
It calls for any framework for the export of energy from Manx territorial land or sea to be subject to Tynwald debate and a public referendum before any final lease, treaty or operational consent is is given the go-ahead.
Under Ørsted’s plans for its Mooir Vannin offshore windfarm some 87 turbines would be installed over an 81 square mile area, the closest point being six nautical miles off the island's east coast.
The maximum height has been reduced from the original proposed 389m to 350m, and Østed said this could be reduced by a further 10%.
NOT4IoM has organised a peaceful gathering at St John’s on Tynwald Day next week.
The petition calls on Tynwald to introduce legislation requiring that any framework for the commercial export of energy from Manx territories, land or seas, to another nation must be subject to full public disclosure and open debate within Tynwald court prior to the signing of any binding international agreement.
It states that measures should be enacted ensuring no final treaty, territorial lease or operational consent is executed for any such export infrastructure project unless the overarching framework has been approved by a direct vote of the people of the Isle of Man.
The petition also called for a select committee investigation into the framework for public consent and referendums regarding major territorial energy infrastructure and to report back to Tynwald with recommendations.
Østed’s windfarm plans are current subject to examination process by an independent panel which will make its recommendations to the Council of Ministers.