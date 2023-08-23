Artist Miranda Carroll has had one of her paintings selected for the Royal Academy’s prestigious Summer Exhibition for a second time.
In 2020, Miranda entered two paintings, Self Portrait and Desert Spike, on her sister Samantha’s recommendation.
Both were shortlisted and Self Portrait was selected for the exhibition in London.
This year, Miranda was again encouraged to enter two paintings.
Lady In Red was selected for the exhibition and has sold very quickly.
Miranda, who lives in St Jude’s, told Island Life: ‘Because of the Covid restrictions I was unable to go in 2020 but this year my sister took me to see my painting in the exhibition and all the other varied and wonderful artworks.
‘I hadn’t used oils for a while and red is my favourite colour so I did Lady in Red as a spur of the moment work.’
She added: ‘It’s very encouraging to know that my work gives other people pleasure and inspires me to paint more.’
Miranda won her first art prize at the age of three.
She likes to work mainly in acrylic but has done pen and ink and oils.
Her preferred subjects are people and animals.
The Royal Academy’s Summer Exhibition is the world’s oldest open submission exhibition. It features new and recent art by everyone from emerging artists to big names.