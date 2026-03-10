A popular theatre holiday club will return to Ballakermeen Studio Theatre this year, offering young people the chance to experience West End-style performance during the school holidays.
Stage-ed’s West End Holiday Club is set to run for two weeks during the Easter break, with further sessions planned for the summer holidays.
The programme, now in its 14th year across the UK, invites children and teenagers to take part in a week of singing, acting and dancing led by a team of performers and creatives.
Participants will work in junior and senior groups, with the junior group open to children aged five and above and the senior group catering for older participants up to the age of 18.
Each week features different material, with organisers saying the sessions are designed to build confidence while introducing participants to well-known musical theatre and stage productions.
The programme includes songs, scenes and choreography inspired by popular shows such as Hamilton, Six, Blood Brothers, The Play That Goes Wrong, Heathers, SpongeBob SquarePants, Back to the Future, Matilda, Billy Elliot, Grease, The Greatest Showman, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and School of Rock, alongside pieces written specifically for the club.
The Easter sessions are scheduled for March 30 to April 3 and April 6 to April 10, while two further weeks are planned for the summer holidays with details to be confirmed.
Sessions run daily from 9am to 4pm at Ballakermeen Studio Theatre, with the final day extending slightly longer to accommodate a performance for families.
At the end of each week, participants take part in a showcase where relatives and friends are invited to watch the group perform highlights from the material they have rehearsed.
Organisers say the club is open to young people of all experience levels, from those who have previously performed on stage to those trying theatre for the first time.
A spokesperson from Stage-ed commented: ‘No experience? No problem.
‘Our incredible team of choreographers, musicians, and actors are dedicated to giving every young person a week they’ll never forget - building confidence, skills, and memories along the way.
‘At Stage‑ed, inclusivity is at the heart of everything we do. We know every child learns differently and faces unique challenges - and we welcome them all.’
Steve Palfreman, director and co-founder of Stage-ed, added: ‘We’re delighted to be returning to Ballakermeen Studio Theatre for our 14th year of Stage-ed Easter Holiday Clubs.
‘Over the past 14 years, more than 12,000 young people have taken part in our holiday clubs across the UK, and it’s always incredibly special to see children grow in confidence through performing.
‘Led by professional theatre makers, the week is all about fun, creativity and giving young people the chance to sing, dance and act in a supportive theatre environment.’
To watch videos and find out more about previous Stage-ed clubs, you can visit https://stage-edholidayschools.com/