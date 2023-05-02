This year’s Cleveland Medal winner, Debbie Gooding, will star in a Post-Guild concert taking place next week.
The line-up for the concert is still being finalised but it will feature a number of stand-out performances from this year’s competition, which was held over eight days last month.
The annual event takes place at St John’s Church hall on Wednesday next week (May 17), starting at 7.30pm.
First-time Cleveland Medal winner mezzo-soprano Debbie will perform her winning songs, Nocturne by Michael Head and Oh Quante Volte by Bellini.
Cleveland Medal finalist Neil Taverner will also sing. Neil won the Special Baritone Class with a score of 90 with Grosser Herr und Starker Konig and The Phantom by Finzi.
The line-up will also feature Hannah Clinton, who won the hotly-contested adult Songs from the Musicals class with a score of 91 for Astonishing from Little Women. She was also the winner of the Vocal Solo (Year 11 to under 26 years) class.
Richard Corlett, known for his charismatic performances, was the winner of the Music Hall and Comic Song class with 90 points for the George Formby classic The Isle of Man. He also came out on top in the General Vocal Solo class.
Guild stalwart Arie Eisinger will be taking part. This year saw Arie compete in a total of seven classes as a soloist or duet. His top score was in the Victorian or Edwardian Ballad class, in which he scored 87 points.
A number of youngsters will also perform.
Finn Franklin was the winner of the Spoken Word (Year 6) class with Roger McGough’s The Cats’ Protection League and Maximus James won the Year 5 Spoken Word class with The Hag by Robert Herrick.
They will be joined by some talented young singers.
Lowenna Joughin was the winner of the Girls’ Solo Years 5-6 class with test piece The Owls by Peter Jenkyns.
Cara Rowles won the Girls’ Solo Years 3-4 class by singing and clapping her way through Aubrey Beswick’s The Coconut Man.
And Aalish Kilgallon was the winner of the Songs From the Musicals (Years 3 to 8) class with Just Around The Bend from Pocahontas.
There will also be piano and other instrumental items.
The evening will be compered by Judith Ley and the singers will be accompanied by Madeline Kelly, one of the Guild’s official accompanists.
Admission to the concert is £8 on the door and includes a country supper.
Proceeds are in aid of chapel funds.