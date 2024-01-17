I’m inherently lazy and one thing I learned early on was that if you could be a bit of a laugh, and you could tell a good story, there’s a good chance that you wouldn’t have to do as much work. I used to love going to the pub and being around people telling stories. I’m obsessed with hearing people’s stories. And when you’re working on a job that you don’t necessarily have much love for the thing that’s gonna get you through the day is taking the mick out of each other.