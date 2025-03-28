The Steam Packet’s reserve vessel Ben-My-Chree has been featured in an episode of a hit new BBC drama.
‘This City Is Ours’ was released in its entirety on BBC iPlayer last week, with episode four featuring roughly 10 minutes of scenes inside the vessel and in the car docking area at the Sea Terminal in Douglas.
The series stars actors such as Sean Bean, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Onslow, Jack McMullen and Julie Graham, and details the drama of an organised crime family based in Liverpool.
The start of episode four shows an eye-catching shot of Manx waters, with McMullen’s character stood on the outer deck.
He then comes inside to the bar area, with the familiar seating and tuck shop situated in the background.
The episode also takes us to the Ben-My-Chree’s corridor of cabins, with Nelson-Joyce’s character lying on the floor of a cabin after a heavy night of drinking.
As the family are leaving the boat, there is a shot of the car deck being lowered and cars exiting the Ben-My-Chree via the car docking area at Douglas Sea Terminal.
The van they are in is then searched, with Manx resident extras being used to portray security staff.
While they are being searched, the Manannan is also visible in the background from the left-side window.
Despite the Isle of Man Steam Packet’s vessel being used for the filming of the show, the Isle of Man is not mentioned in the program and all branding on the Ben-My-Chree is changed to represent a fictional port in the south of the UK.
A spokesperson from the Steam Packet commented: ‘This was filmed back in June 2024, and a huge shoutout to our incredible crew and staff who worked behind the scenes to help make the filming possible.’