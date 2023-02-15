Two incredibly talented performers will be taking island audiences on an intimate musical journey with stories and songs from their back catalogues, their albums together and artists they have been associated with.
Damian Wilson and Adam Wakeman have been working in the music industry for more than 30 years and they have performed as a duo at festivals such as Cropredy and played more than 80 shows together at venues around Europe and the UK.
They will be performing at the Erin Arts Centre, in Port Erin, tomorrow night (Friday) and then the following night at Peel Centenary Centre.
Damian Wilson is an English songwriter and vocalist who’s known for his exploration into different genres and is considered one of the most versatile singers in rock.
To this day he has released six solo albums and three albums as a duo with Adam Wakeman.
Damian balances his career as a singer-songwriter with being an energetic frontman for rock bands and guest vocalist.
He has toured all over the world fronting bands such as Rick Wakeman’s ERE and Threshold.
He has performed on the most prominent stages in the UK, during his two-year tenure as the lead role of Jean Valjean in Les Misérables in the UK national tour.
Damian’s live performances are characterised by his heartfelt voice and connection to the audience.
Best known as the keyboard and guitar player with Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath, Adam Wakeman has also released nine albums with father Rick Wakeman as well as releasing five solo albums.
As a classically trained pianist, his albums cross many genres and styles from classical, to rock.
He co-wrote the 2010 platinum selling album Scream with Ozzy Osbourne and has also toured extensively with Ozzy, Black Sabbath, Rick Wakeman, Travis, Annie Lennox, Will Young, Slash, 10CC and many more.
The Erin Arts Centre show starts on Friday at 7.30pm.
Tickets cost £15 or £2 for under 18s.
They are available online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/erinartscentre or from the EAC box office.
The Centenary Centre show starts at 8pm on Saturday.
Tickets cost £15 are available from etickets.im/cc or from the usual venues.