King William’s College student and member of Abbey Church, in Ballasalla, Vincent Watterson will represent the island in the final of a prestigious prayer book reading competition.
Vincent will compete in the British Isles final of the Thomas Cranmer Awards, held at Hampton Court Palace, in February next year.
It comes after he won the island heat of the competition, held at St George’s Church, in Douglas.
Runner up was fellow King William’s College student Sean Cannan. Grace Cilliers was highly commended.
The junior class was won by Adrian Gomez of Ballasalla school and Abbey Church.
The Cranmer Awards is an annual competition for children aged from 11 to 18.
It’s run by the Prayer Book Society.
Entrants from across the British Isles recite a passage of their own choice and winners compete in the national final.