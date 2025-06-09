Plans are well underway for the Isle of Man’s much-loved Southern Agricultural Show, which returns to Orrisdale Farm, Ballasalla next month.
Organised by the Southern District Agricultural Society, the two-day event (July 26 and 27 July) is a staple of the Manx summer and promises another weekend packed with livestock, local produce, entertainment, and community spirit.
The show regularly attracts over 15,000 visitors, and organisers say this year’s edition will be smoother, more accessible and more enjoyable than ever.
Show Secretary Zoe Hampton and a team of more than 40 dedicated volunteers are currently finalising the programme, which will once again highlight the island’s farming roots while embracing the creativity and diversity of the community.
From cattle classes and craft competitions to food stands and dog shows, the show celebrates all things rural and Manx.
‘We pride ourselves on being an agricultural show,’ say organisers.
‘We encourage our traders and caterers to use as much island produce as possible.
‘The event holds UNESCO Biosphere Partner status, awarded for our commitment to local producers, community involvement and education.
‘This year, we’ve stepped things up even further to make getting round the showgrounds smoother, easier, and entertaining than ever.’
The main Showing Day is Saturday, when judges will cast their eyes over livestock and other exhibits.
The Supreme Championship remains one of the show’s highlights, and, true to tradition, the identity of the Supreme Awards Judge is kept strictly under wraps until the day.
Only this year’s Society President, Miss Claire Walker, and her chosen judge know who it will be.
The Southern Agricultural Show boasts a long and proud history.
Founded in 1914, the very first show took place at Billown Estate.
It became a two-day event in the early 1990s and continues to grow in popularity and scale.
Today, the Southern Show stands as a testament to the passion of its volunteers.
The Southern District Agricultural Society is a self-funded Manx charity, supported by five directors and an enthusiastic committee, all of whom donate their time year-round.
Exhibitors, competitors and traders are now being encouraged to sign up for the 2025 event.
Online entries for all sections and stand applications are open at www.southernshow.org, where visitors can also purchase discounted advance tickets until the Wednesday before the show.
Entry remains free for under-16s, and parking is free for all.
Dogs on leads are welcome at the event, although they must steer clear of the livestock and the Fur and Feather Tent, where pets of any kind are not permitted.
‘We always say the Southern Show is where farm meets fun, and this year’s event is no different,’ added organisers.
‘Whether it’s your first time or your fortieth, there’s something for everyone.’
To enquire about exhibiting or taking a trade stand, contact Zoe Hampton on 494497 or email [email protected].