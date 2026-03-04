Gaiety Theatre audiences were recently treated to a ‘special’ new adaptation of a 1950s musical comedy.
Douglas Choral Union’s ‘Guys and Dolls’, known for its humorous, flirtatious and upbeat storyline, had a week-long run at the end of last month - 28 years after the theatre group last performed the show in 1998.
The classic musical comedy is set in 1950s New York City and follows high-rolling gamblers, nightclub performers and straight-laced missionaries whose lives collide in unexpected and often humorous ways.
As gamblers, showgirls and missionaries cross paths, chaos and romance unfold, driven by sharp dialogue, big personalities and well-known songs including ‘Luck Be a Lady’ and ‘Sit Down, You’re Rockin’ the Boat’.
Natalie Smith and Evie Skillicorn starred as Adelaide and Sarah Brown, two of the show’s leading female roles, alongside Jude Fullerton, a long-time DCU member who joined this year’s ensemble.
Talking about the success of the show, a spokesperson from Douglas Choral Union commented: ‘This show has been special in so many ways, and we couldn’t be prouder of everything we’ve achieved together.
‘We’ve welcomed new faces to the society, welcomed back familiar ones, and taken time to remember those who are always part of our story.
‘Hours upon hours went into this production. Six months of rehearsals, dedication and teamwork, all culminating in a standing ovation on our final night. We can’t thank our cast, crew and production team enough for all their dedication.
‘At its heart, this show was about bringing the golden age of musicals back to the Gaiety Theatre, giving generations of theatre lovers the chance to come together, reminisce, and simply enjoy the magic of live performance.’
The theatre group has also confirmed that its next show is set to be ‘Saturday Night Fever’ in 2027.