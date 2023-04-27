University College Isle of Man’s visual communication degree students will be exhibiting their work at the Isle Contemporary (Artreach Studios) in Peel next week.
The exhibition, which runs from Tuesday to Saturday, will include work from both third and second-year students.
The show will be open to the public from 2pm to 5pm each day, with students on-hand every day to talk about their work.
The exhibition, entitled Evolve, showcases the evolution of students’ work throughout their studies at UCM.
The artwork on display draws on a variety of themes and includes experimental branding and packaging design, interactive works that challenge authenticity, educational resources promoting open discourse around women’s health, and social game design.
Emily Todd, who is one of the students involved in the exhibition, said: ‘I’m really looking forward to the exhibition going live. It’s been a fantastic opportunity to create this exhibition, as well as lots of hard work.
‘In addition to creating the exhibition pieces which show the journey we as artists have been on throughout our degree course, we have worked together to organise the show.
‘Whilst showing our work to prospective employers, we wanted to also create an exhibition which is accessible and engaging to young people in the island as a way to highlight being able to study for this qualification without having to leave the Isle of Man.’
Visual communications lecturer Dr Catriona Mackie added: ‘It’s always an exciting time of year to see the hard work of our students come together for this event.
‘The quality of work is fantastic and it goes to show the level of ability and talent we have in the island. This is a brilliant opportunity for employers within the creative industries to visit the exhibition and meet these students.’