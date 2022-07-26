Sulby Horticultural Show returns
The Sulby Horticultural Show is back this year after a two-year break.
The 74th show will take place from 1.30pm on Saturday, August 6, at the Lezayre Parish Community Hall on Clenagh Road in Sulby.
This year’s show will be opened by Robert Watson of Watson’s Nurseries in Greeba.
It will celebrate the Queen’s platinum jubilee, with many classes linking to the jubilee.
There is a class suitable for everyone, all free to enter and detailed in its colourful show schedule, which is available now.
You can get an online copy, via its Facebook page ‘Sulby Show’ or you can contact its show secretary on 818147.
Show entries close at 9pm on Thursday, August 4.
Entry to the event itself is £1, with children free when accompanied by an adult.
There will be a free bumble bee treasure hunt for younger visitors.
There will also be a raffle, with the star prize of a travel voucher, donated by the Isle of Man Steam Packet.
Raffle tickets can be bought only on show day.
Exhibits will include fruit, vegetables, craftwork, jewellery, soft handicrafts, wines, beers, paintings, photography, floral art, honey, preserves, confectionery, miniature gardens, flowers, pot plants and decorated wellies.
Refreshments will be available.
